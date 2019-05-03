Home

John Weisenbeck


John Weisenbeck Obituary
John Weisenbeck
PEORIA - John M. Weisenbeck, 74, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Proctor Hospital.
He was born May 27, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI to Frank and Grace (Simpson) Weisenbeck. He married Mary Miller on March 31, 1973 in Rockford, IL.
Surviving is his wife, Mary of Peoria; four children, Jeff (LaDonna, favorite daughter-in-law) Porter of Camdenton, MO, Michelle (Mike) Pinter of West Peoria, Mary Mueller of Peoria and Stacy (Chris) Berg of Erie, CO; six grandchildren, Sarah (Rusty), Justin (Emily), Luke, Jordan (John), John "Jack", and Jude; five great-grandchildren, Carter, Mason, Kinsleigh, Johnny and Jade. Also surviving are seven siblings, Robert (Henrietta) Weisenbeck, Lorena (Robert) Weiss, Frankie Weisenbeck, Ray (Joann) Weisenbeck, Tony (Wilma) Weisenbeck, Mona (King) Troensegaard and Lois (Joe Atteln) Machotka.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John worked as an Agency Manager for over 30 years for American Republic Insurance Co. before retiring and was the co-owner of Always in Style Beauty Salon for over 15 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. John loved life and people and he will be missed more than words can say.
Cremation will be accorded and a celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019
