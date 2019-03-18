|
John Whitby
PEKIN - John Lewis Whitby, 71, of Pekin passed away at 10:33 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home.
Born May 25, 1947, in Peoria to John M. and Thelma (Foster) Whitby, he married Joyce Gardner on December 10, 1968, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Lisa Brownfield, Wendy Stillman and Angela (Justin) Hoffman, all of Pekin; five grandchildren, Matt, Brittany, Kayla, Tori and Jakob; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Pam Whitby of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.
John had worked at R.C. Transmission in Peoria for 20 years in the parts and sales department.
An avid stock car racing fan, especially watching his grandson, Matt, he also enjoyed watching dirt track racing and NASCAR, particularly Dale Earnhardt. John was also a member of the Old Timers Racing Club.
His visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services. Cremation will be accorded following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019