John Wm. "Bill" Jacobs
BARTONVILLE - John Wm. "Bill" Jacobs, 84, of Bartonville passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Bickford Cottages in Peoria.
He was born on December 27, 1934, in Bartonville, the son of John Wm. and Ruth (Branham) Jacobs Sr. He married Nancee (Washburn) on November 14, 1953, in Corinth, MS. She survives.
Also surviving are children, Wm. (Stacey) Jacobs of Bartonville, Tim (Julie) Jacobs of Germantown Hills and Gary Jacobs of Bartonville; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Irene Higgins and Shirley Mae Gossett.
Bill worked at Keystone Steel and Wire for 37 years, retiring in 1996. He attended Eastside Bible Church in Morton.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Eastside Bible Church in Morton. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries.
Online condolences to Bill's family may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019