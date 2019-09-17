|
Johnnie D. Barnett Sr.
PEORIA - Johnnie Davis Barnett Sr., age 56, of Peoria passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at his home.
Johnnie was born on July 21, 1963, in Greenville, MS, a son of Joseph and Adottres (White) Barnett.
Johnnie is survived by his parents of Peoria; one son, Johnnie Barnett Jr., and one daughter, Philicia Nicole Barnett, both of Milwaukee, WI; six grandchildren, Dashanae, Tyrone, Tylicia, Tyzhaniya, De'jon and LaFaye; six brothers, Alex White Sr., Eddie (Susan) Johnson Sr., Joseph (Vickie) Barnett Jr., Nicklaus Barnett, Joseph Hall and Kavante Barnett; and eleven sisters, Sandra Hardimon, Shirley Taylor, Thelma Barnett, Cynthia Barnett, Sherry (David) Allen, Belinda Williams, Trina Williams, Kimberly Williams, Buffy Close, April Hall and Martha Manns; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Johnnie worked as a custodial manager at CAT for many years and several Peoria area restaurants. He was a former member of Star of Hope Full Gospel Church.
Johnnie thoroughly enjoyed life and his favorite saying was "All the time, God is good!"
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Wright & Salmon Mortuary
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019