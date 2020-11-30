Jon Bradshaw
MORTON - Jon Eric Bradshaw, 53, of Morton passed away at 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was formerly of Glasford.
Born Dec. 14, 1967, in Peoria to Ross Errol and Dolores Jean (Andrae) Bradshaw, he married Gretchen L. Dahmm on Oct. 17, 2015, in Morton. She survives.
Also surviving are one brother, Roger (Debra) Bradshaw of Chatham; one niece, Jocelyn Bradshaw of Chatham; his mother-in-law, Ruth (Russell) Rohn of Morton; his father-in-law, Michael (Essie) Dahmm of Davenport, Iowa; his brother-in-law, Brandon (Holley) Dahmm of Morton; and a sister-in-law, Miranda Dahmm of Morton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother, Eric Allen Bradshaw.
Jon was a 1986 graduate of Illini Bluffs High School in Glasford.
Jon last worked 6 years for RMH Foods in Morton and previously worked 28 years for Kroger.
He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers Football fan. He also followed the Cincinnati Reds Baseball and liked watching hockey too. He was a selfless person who always thought of others first.
He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in rural Glasford.
His graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery. His family requests those attending the service to wear their favorite football jersey in Jon's honor. There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
