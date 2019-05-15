|
|
Jonah Cox Sr.
PEORIA - Jonah Cox Sr., 78, of Peoria passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:09 a.m.
He was born on January 21, 1941, in Slayden, MS, to Mark Cox Jr. and Spenceola Webb. They preceded him in death.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, socializing and spending time with grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts football team.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory, one son, Jonah (Pattilyn) Cox Jr. of Oakdale, MN; one daughter, Janice Rose of Peoria; one step-son, Dorrean Grant of Benton Harbor, MI.; five sisters, Mazola (Sylvester) Reed, Lillian (Curtis) Jefferies, Idell Henderson of Memphis, TN, and Nola James and Gertrude (Donald) Robinson, both of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 11 a.m., with visitation services commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. The Rev. Virgil Gordon will officiate. Jonah will be laid to rest at Parkview cemetery, immediately following the service at 1 p.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019