Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
View Map
Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Parkview cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonah Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonah Cox Sr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jonah Cox Sr. Obituary
Jonah Cox Sr.
PEORIA - Jonah Cox Sr., 78, of Peoria passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:09 a.m.
He was born on January 21, 1941, in Slayden, MS, to Mark Cox Jr. and Spenceola Webb. They preceded him in death.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, socializing and spending time with grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts football team.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory, one son, Jonah (Pattilyn) Cox Jr. of Oakdale, MN; one daughter, Janice Rose of Peoria; one step-son, Dorrean Grant of Benton Harbor, MI.; five sisters, Mazola (Sylvester) Reed, Lillian (Curtis) Jefferies, Idell Henderson of Memphis, TN, and Nola James and Gertrude (Donald) Robinson, both of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 11 a.m., with visitation services commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. The Rev. Virgil Gordon will officiate. Jonah will be laid to rest at Parkview cemetery, immediately following the service at 1 p.m.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now