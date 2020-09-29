Jonathan Schmidt

HANNA CITY - Jonathan Schmidt, 49, of Hanna City passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Carriage Rehab in Rockford, Illinois, having suffered from complications due to diabetes.

He was born on May 24, 1971, in Jacksonville, Illinois, to J. Gary and Darlene (Honig) Schmidt.

He is survived by his mother, Darlene of Dacula, Georgia; his sister, Dawn (Rich) Good of Dacula, Georgia; and his brother, Tim (Kristin) Schmidt of South Beloit, Illinois.

His father, Gary, preceded him in death.

Jon was an avid sports enthusiast and regularly assisted with Farmington High School athletic contests for the last 30 years, keeping scorebook, running clock and announcing. He also worked the scorers booth for American Legion Post 140 baseball and Bradley University baseball. He was a long-time Peoria Rivermen season ticket holder and attended numerous Peoria Chiefs and Bradley Basketball games. Jon was also a former employee of Peoria Plastics and Lynch Aluminum.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time. Burial will take place at Penn Ridge Cemetery in Trivoli at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Farmington High School, in care of the athletic department.



