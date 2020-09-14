Joni (Paris) Shaver
WASHINGTON - Joni Norine Shaver, 57, of Washington passed away at 9:33 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born June 14, 1963, in Peoria to Orval F. and Shirley Norine (Hewitt) Paris, she married Dale L. Shaver on Nov. 24, 2001, in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are her father and stepmother, Orval and Connie Paris of East Peoria; three step-sons, Paul (Candi) Shaver of Chandlerville, Corey Shaver of Washington and Bryan (Margaret) Shaver of Newark Valley, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Zoe Shaver, Gabe Shaver and Crew Shaver; four sisters, Kathi Lehman of Eureka, Nancy (Bob) Dunaway of East Peoria, Lori (Pat) Keefauver of East Peoria and Marcia (Mike) Horton of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and one son, Seth Rhodes.
A 1981 graduate of Woodruff High School in Peoria, she then graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education. She was a band teacher at Notre Dame in Peoria for 2 years and then went on to work in the accounting field and as an administrative assistant. Her favorite job was working with Dave Koehler at Peoria Labor Management and she last worked as the office manager at Central Illinois Commercial Flooring Inc.
Joni will be remembered as a doting grandmother. She always made her grandkids #1. She also loved to travel, especially to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, loved to cook and enjoyed rock painting. Joni had a huge presence on social media and liked reconnecting with friends and family online. She was a selfless person and was a donor through Gift of Hope.
She was a member of Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria and attended First Christian Church in Pekin. She enjoyed playing the flute and hand bells in worship at area churches throughout the years.
Private family services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held when large gatherings are again possible. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fight the Fight Against Addiction, in care of Wendy McCready, 145 Urbandale Ave., East Peoria, IL 61611; or to Peoria Animal Welfare Shelter, 2600 Northeast Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
.