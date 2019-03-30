|
Jonquil R. "Jonny" Kimzey
PEORIA HEIGHTS — Jonquil R "Jonny" Kimzey, age 84, of Peoria Heights passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
Jonny was born on November 16, 1934, in Spencer, IA, to Raymond and Evelyn (Slater) Hanse. She married Elwood Kimzey on June 21, 1952, in Peoria, and he preceded her in death in 2008. Also preceding her in death are her parents and two brothers, Kenneth and Gary.
Surviving are her children, Steve Kimzey of Glendale, AZ, Lori (Bill) McFeeters of North Pekin, IL, and Scott (Carol) Kimzey of Aurora, CO; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Jonny was a loving wife and mother. She was also an amazing artist. She was a member of the Illinois World of China Painters, the Illinois Art League and the Illinois Valley China Painters.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Heddington Oaks and UnityPoint Hospice for their care and, especially Mae, for sharing her beautiful voice and time with Jonny.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at noon at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to St. Jude or Heddington Oaks. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019