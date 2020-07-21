Jordan Tyler Kramer
BARTONVILLE - Jordan Tyler Kramer, 23, of Bartonville, formerly of Washington, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Surviving are his mother, Kim McMenimen Kramer of East Peoria; siblings, Dustin (April) Kramer of Fort Collins, CO, and Nicci (Chuck) Dillon of Victoria; step-sister, Kori Thompson of Galesburg; girlfriend, Kristyn Couch of Bartonville; sister-in-law, Heather Kramer-Armstrong of Michigan; three nieces; and four nephews
He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Kramer; and nephew, TJ Tanner.
Jordan was born on October 10, 1996, in Galesburg and lived most of his life around Washington. He graduated from Washington Community High School in 2015, playing saxophone in the band from 4th grade on. He most recently worked as a cook at Texas Roadhouse and was a proud Roadie. Jordan loved to be in nature, especially hiking, and he also enjoyed video games. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and co-workers.
Visitation will from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to WCHS Band Boosters.
For Jordan's memorial page and information on live-streaming and COVID procedures, visit www.deitersfuneralhome.com
.