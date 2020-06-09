José Contreras
PEORIA - José Contreras, 78, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
José was born on June 27, 1941, in El Tulilo, Jalisco, Mexico, to Dionicio Contreras and Eva (Madrigal) Contreras. They preceded him in death, as well as a sister and a granddaughter.
Surviving are his two daughters, María (Sergio) Domínguez and Dora Contreras of Princeville; and son, Sergio (Shelly) Contreras of Peoria. Also surviving are three brothers, three sisters and eight grandchildren.
José arrived in Peoria, IL, in 1973, working at Behr Scrap Yard his entire career. He had a playful personality and an infectious smile. He was happiest when working in his garden and spending time with family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Graveside services will immediately follow the visitation in St Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria. Social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any cancer organization close to your heart.
You can view José's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.
PEORIA - José Contreras, 78, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
José was born on June 27, 1941, in El Tulilo, Jalisco, Mexico, to Dionicio Contreras and Eva (Madrigal) Contreras. They preceded him in death, as well as a sister and a granddaughter.
Surviving are his two daughters, María (Sergio) Domínguez and Dora Contreras of Princeville; and son, Sergio (Shelly) Contreras of Peoria. Also surviving are three brothers, three sisters and eight grandchildren.
José arrived in Peoria, IL, in 1973, working at Behr Scrap Yard his entire career. He had a playful personality and an infectious smile. He was happiest when working in his garden and spending time with family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Graveside services will immediately follow the visitation in St Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria. Social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any cancer organization close to your heart.
You can view José's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.