Joseph B. Parr
1948 - 2020
PEORIA - Joseph B. Parr, 72, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Fondulac Rehabilitation & Health Care in East Peoria.
Joe was born on November 1, 1948, in Peoria to Dennis and Grace (Mack) Parr. He married Pamela Rowlen, and she passed away. He later married Joan Chandler on September 4, 1999, in Peoria. She survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pamela; one son, Joseph D. Parr; and two brothers, Darrell D. Parr and Michael G. Parr.
He is also survived by one son, Nathan (Mandy) Parr of Creve Coeur; nine grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; one brother, John Parr of Lynnwood, WA; four sisters, Patricia (Bill) Hawley of Peoria, Donna (Jeff) Carpentier of Peoria, Denise (Jack) Stewart of Cedar Lake, IN, and Elizabeth Biltgen of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Cathy Parr of Pekin; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private visitation will be held. A memorial service and burial will be at a later date.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Joe's arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
