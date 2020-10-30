Joseph D. Arnold
PEORIA - Joseph D. Arnold, 40, of Peoria passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.
Born July 23, 1980 to Mary C. (Sullivan) Arnold and Dan L. Arnold of Peoria. He worked at Caterpillar as an assembler but was most known for his excellence in interior and exterior painting all while never using a drop cloth and still wearing his watch. He was a loving son, dedicated father, dependable brother and a loyal friend.
Surviving are his two beautiful daughters, 10 year old Jozalynn and 4 year old Nora both of Peoria; two brothers, Jim Arnold of Chandler, AZ, and Jason (Danielle and niece Alora) Arnold of Peoria; many aunts and uncles; and a surprising amount of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Colleen and Tom Sullivan and fraternal grandparents Les and Dorothy Arnold, his uncle Mike "Sully" Sullivan and his aunt Judy Worley.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church with a rosary service at 4:15pm.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10am with a half hour prior visitation. Monsignor Jason Gray will officiate and burial of ashes will be held at a later date with a private graveside service at Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's memory may be made to an education fund for his daughters at CEFCU, In care of Dan or Mary Arnold, FBO Daughters of Joseph Arnold.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com