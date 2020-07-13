Joseph D. Crumrine
WASHINGTON - Joseph D. Crumrine, 73, of Washington, passed away at 1:41 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on December 9, 1946, in Streator to the late Chester J. and Vicky Egleton Crumrine. He married Barbara Labanowski on July 3, 1971, in Peoria Heights.
Surviving are his wife, Barb; their sons, Patrick (Michelle) of Washington, Daniel (Carrie) of Springfield, Nicholas (Sabrina) of Carman and Timothy (Lacey) of Rushville; 6 grandchildren, Alyssa (Frank) Alfano, Brett (Christine) Crumrine, Kennedy Blumenstock, Jacob Gohde and Isaac and Cecylia Crumrine; great-granddaughter, Scarlet; siblings, John (Lanora), Janet Piasse, James (Margie), Jerry (Anne) and Jeffrey (Cheryl); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Catherine and Ralph Labanowski; and a brother-in-law, Steve Piasse.
Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Caterpillar after many years of service and was currently working for FDC Solutions. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington and Knights of Columbus, Fr. John Menco Council #6707, where he was past Grand Knight.
He loved fishing with his sons and golfing with many longtime friends. Above all, Joe was a devoted and loving husband who loved unconditionally.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, with recitation of the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Joe's memorial website, information on livestreaming and COVID guidelines for his services are available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
.