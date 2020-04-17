|
Joseph Daniel Bright
EAST PEORIA - Joseph D. Bright, 97, father of Daniel Bright of East Peoria, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Abundant Blessings and Care in Centennial, Colo.
Born March 24, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elmer and Margaret (Kronsnoble) Bright, he married Margaret "Peggy" Brunick on February 13, 1943, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Ill. She died March 24, 2015.
A World War II veteran, Joe enlisted in the Army Air Corps at age 20 and served as a gunner on a B-24 bomber in the Pacific Theater. After the war he worked at the Post Office in Wheaton for 32 years, retiring in 1978.
Joe is survived by his three children; Daniel (Mary, deceased) Bright of East Peoria, Gerald (Rick, deceased) of Atlanta, GA. and Janice (Lupe) Ordaz of Centennial, Colo.; five grandchildren, Suzanne (Carl) Hansen, William (Donna) Bright, Katherine (Michael) Paulson, Elizabeth Ordaz, and Amy (Nathan) Johnson; five great-grandsons, William and Charles Hansen, Chase Bright, and Wyatt and Alexander Paulson; and three sisters.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two brothers, and one sister.
Private services will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020