Joseph DeBruyn
PEORIA - Joseph P. DeBruyn, 87, of Peoria, died at 11:06 AM, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at UnityPoint Proctor, surrounded by his family.
Born November 18, 1931 in Chicago, IL, son of Gerard and Mary (Kehoe) DeBruyn. He married Joyce M. Henry on October 9, 1954 in Peoria, IL. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Julie (Troy) Schreiner of Bismarck, ND and Linda (James) Harris of Edwards, IL, two sons, Stephen (Jayne) of Oak Park, IL and John (Pam) of Peoria, IL, seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Carol Gabriel of Aurora, CO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marie Doyle of Oak Lawn, IL.
Joe graduated from Leo High School in 1949 and earned his bachelor's degree from St. Ambrose University in 1953 and received his CPA Certificate in 1955.
He was one of the four founding partners of Clifton, Gunderson, Coker & DeBruyn (now Clifton Larson Allen) in 1960, where he worked until his retirement in 1995. From 1960 through 1990, he was Chairman of the Partnership Board. He was a member of the American Institute of CPA's, the Illinois CPA Society and Mt. Hawley Country Club, where he was member since 1959. He was also a member of the University Club and the Creve Coeur Club.
During his business career, Joe was President of the Central Chapter of the IL Society of CPA's and President of the Sertoma Club of Peoria, as well as Charter President of the Sertoma's Educational Foundation. He was an Honorary Member of the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate Board of Directors and formerly served for many years on the Board, including positions as Treasurer and President. He was also a past president of the St. Philomena Parish Council and a member of the St. Ambrose University Alumni Advisory Board.
For many years, Joe and Joyce spent their winters in Diamondhead, MS, where they were able to enjoy golfing year-round.
A visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or St. Philomena Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019