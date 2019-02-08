|
|
Joseph E. Fox
PEORIA - Joseph E. Fox, 82, of Peoria died on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Joe was born on July 10, 1936, in Danville, Ill., to George William and Dorothy Hannaple Fox. He married Anne Maple on June 29, 1963, in Peoria.
He is survived by his wife, Anne, of Peoria; their daughter Amy (Richard) Jenkins of Chicago; one granddaughter, Juliette Jenkins of Chicago; and two nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia.
Joe graduated from Danville High School where he was captain of the golf and swimming teams. He attended General Motors Institute/Kettering University and received a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Joe earned his master's of business administration at Michigan State University where he was Director of Butterfield Residence Hall.
He moved to Peoria to become Director of Housing at Bradley University. He later became interested in insurance and finances and, as the owner of Client Services, Inc., Joe enjoyed a 50-year career in insurance and investments that was distinguished by CLU, ChFC, and other certifications and professional awards.
Joe was dedicated to community service and was elected president of the American Cancer Society, The Peoria Life Underwriters Association, and the High Point Association. He was treasurer of the Kickapoo Council of Girl Scouts and Women's Strength/Center for Prevention of Abuse. He also served on the Board of the Illinois Society of Charter Life Underwriters and the Downtown Rotary.
Joe was an avid golfer throughout his life, accumulating many awards and trophies as well as good friends.
Joe donated his brain for Lewy Body research at Mayo Clinic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, P.O. Box 128, Eureka, IL 61530 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
The family invites friends and colleagues to a memorial service and reception at Country Club of Peoria at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019