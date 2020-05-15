|
Joseph E. "Joe" Hauter
METAMORA - Joseph E. "Joe" Hauter, age 63, of Metamora, IL passed away at his home on Friday, May 15, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was born in Peoria, IL on June 2, 1956 to James and Shirley (Burnett) Hauter. He married Jane Kapraun on November 15, 1980 at St. John's Catholic Church in Benson. She survives along with his father, James, of Metamora.
Joe leaves behind his daughter Bethany (Garen) Demery of Mapleton and two granddaughters Quinn and Kaysen Demery. Also surviving are two sisters, Jenny (David) Poling of Metamora and Lynne (Greg) Johnson of Richardton, ND. Many nieces, nephews, and brothers/sisters-in-law also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Hauter.
Joe owned and operated Hauter Heating Cooling and Electric in Metamora for over 35 years and was also a licensed plumber. He loved his work and was very meticulous. He had a natural mechanical ability. He was grateful for his friends' and customers' loyalty throughout his career. Joe was a 23 year, proud member of the Metamora Volunteer Fire Department. Joe enjoyed ATV riding and snowmobiling. Joe never met a stranger. He loved his work, but his greatest joy was his two granddaughters, his two "best buddies." He was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora and served as a past Eucharistic minister.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private funeral mass will be held next week. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. The family would like to thank IL Cancer Care, Dr. Brad Stoecker, Michelle Stephens APN, and OSF Hospice RN Tammie for their care and support.
Memorials may be made to the Metamora Fire Department in care of Mike Sluga, 900 County Road 1550N, Metamora, IL 61548 or Saint Mary's School, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Mason Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
