Joseph G. Kozlevcar Jr.
PEORIA - Joseph G. Kozlevcar Jr., 51, of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence.
Joe was born on November 19, 1968, in Peoria, a son of Joseph G. and Carol (Proctor) Kozlevcar Sr. He was a wonderful handyman and caretaker for his parents and helped many neighbors and friends, as well. Joe attended Charles A. Lindbergh School and Richwoods Community High School, both in Peoria. He successfully attained his GED, and then studied at Illinois Central College in East Peoria. He became certified in many aspects of automotive repair. He would often repair his car, his parents' cars and his friends' cars; people got where they were going in no small part because of Joe.
Joe was preceded in death by his uncle, Bruce Proctor, his aunt, Elaine and uncle, Ray Pleski and by two cousins, Ray Pieski Jr. and Michelle Zath. He leaves behind his parents, Joe and Carol Kozlevcar of Peoria and two siblings; an older brother, Mark (Jamie) Kozlevcar of El Segundo, CA and a younger sister, Laura (Chris) Campbell of West Hartford, CT. He deeply loved his nephew, Rowan Campbell and his niece, Serena Campbell. His Christmas gifts to them were always thoughtful and well considered. Joe also leaves behind uncles and their spouses and numerous cousins and their spouses.
Joe has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be inurned in a columbarium at Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum. Joe is now with Jesus Christ in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the Illinois CancerCare Foundation or to St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Peoria.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue in Peoria.
Joe's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020