Joseph "Ron" Holzinger
CREVE COEUR – Joseph Ronald "Ron" Holzinger, 78, of Creve Coeur died due to complications from pulmonary hypertension in Mission, TX, on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Pat Mohr) Holzinger; his four children, Teresa (James) Smolin of Long Beach, CA, Daniel (Lesa) Holzinger of Madison, IN, Cheryl (Anthony) Condo of Cypress, TX, and Jennifer (Mark) Praul of North Peoria, IL; and his 7 grandchildren, Lyndsey, Laurin, Alec, Jacey, Brice, Dani and Alex.
He also deeply loved spending time with the families of his surviving sister, Pamela (Louis) Tomlianovich of Peoria; brother, Mark (Cindy) Holzinger of IN; and sister-in-law, Pamela (Joe) Steele, TX.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Juanita (Tanner) Holzinger.
Ron retired from Caterpillar as a heat treat specialist and also worked as an umpire and referee in the Peoria area for 30 years. Ron was a 1958 graduate of Spalding Institute in Peoria, IL.
A Catholic mass is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bartonville, IL, followed by an open Remembrance Reception at St. Anthony's Parish Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association in memory of Ron Holzinger at https://phassociation.org/donate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019