Joseph J. Hennig


1930 - 2019
Joseph J. Hennig Obituary
Joseph J. Hennig
EAST PEORIA - Joseph James Hennig, 89, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 9:08 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on June 3, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, to William Frank and Theresa (Leppert) Hennig. He married Maureen Louise Bailey on October 22, 1955, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Maureen of East Peoria; sons, Frank Hennig of Peoria Heights and Joseph Hennig of Pekin; grandsons, Steven (Shannon) Hennig and Dillion Hennig, both of Pekin; brother, Donald (the late Betty) Hennig of Morton; and sisters, Grace Sullivan of California and Faith Sanders of Bartonville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother "Frankie;" and sisters, Mary Lou Dietzen and Dorothy Sanders.
Joe was a stationary engineer for Nestle-Beich. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching baseball and going to garage sales.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment of ashes will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
