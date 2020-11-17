Joseph J. Moss
PEORIA - Joseph J. Moss of Peoria died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 87 years at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Joe was born on February 16, 1933, in Royal Oak, Michigan, to James Arthur Moss and Catherine Blair. He had older brothers of James and Patrick. Joseph became part of the Weitzel family with siblings of Raymond, Murthy, Mary Ellen, Margaret and Patrick. Joseph was a graduate from St. Patrick's Grade School and Manual Training High School, both located in Peoria.
Joe served as a U.S. Air Force Sergeant during the Korean War and earned the Blue Nose Certificate for being stationed above the Arctic Circle. Joseph worked at Caterpillar for 30 years as a Machinist.
He married Theresa Agnes Will at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Peoria, IL, on October 27, 1956. They met in grade school, where Joseph, serving as a crossing guard, was punched by Theresa, earning her a trip to the Principal. Joseph and Theresa enjoyed 49 years of marriage living in Peoria and Bartonville, IL. Theresa preceded him in death in 2005.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Moss; and his siblings, Patrick Moss, James Moss, Raymond Weitzel and Margaret Weitzel.
Joseph is survived by his children and their spouses, Kevin of Peoria, Jim (Jackie) of Pekin, Dan (Kris) of Overland Park, KS, Tom (Patricia) of Peoria, Kathleen of Brevard, NC, and Michael of Peoria. Joseph was blessed with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Besides being a great dad, he was a STL Cardinal fan, gardener and resourceful with home plumbing, electrical, carpentry and vehicle maintenance. Joseph enjoyed his friends, family, Irish music and Johnny Cash.
The family will celebrate a funeral Mass on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., with visitation beginning at noon at St. Vincent de Paul in Peoria and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery immediately after the service. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate. Covid guidelines will be followed during services.
Memorials requested to Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception Convent in West Peoria, IL.
