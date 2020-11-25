Joseph James Mulay
DUNLAP - Joseph James Mulay, 87, of Dunlap passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on November 5, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to Joseph and Margaret (Harris) Mulay. He married Rita M. Plaza on May 28, 1960. She survives. Also surviving are his son, Joseph (Mary Ann) Mulay; and two grandchildren, Joey and Jacob.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father; one sister, Jean Mulay; and son, Peoria County Sheriff Deputy Jim Mulay EOW, on May 19, 2003.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He attended Washburne Trade School for 4 years, learning to become a Machinist. He worked for Continental Can Company in Chicago and then was a Plant Manager for them in Peoria Heights. Joseph and his wife lived on their farm in Dunlap, where they had horses, and Joseph opened a machine shop after retirement. He made parts for companies in Illinois and Indiana. He also helped local business and farmers with repairs of equipment.
A private graveside service will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Kickapoo. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Dunlap Fire Department or St. Jude Catholic Church. Online condolences can be submitted at www.woolsey-wilton.com
.