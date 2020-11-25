1/1
Joseph James Mulay
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph James Mulay
DUNLAP - Joseph James Mulay, 87, of Dunlap passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on November 5, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to Joseph and Margaret (Harris) Mulay. He married Rita M. Plaza on May 28, 1960. She survives. Also surviving are his son, Joseph (Mary Ann) Mulay; and two grandchildren, Joey and Jacob.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father; one sister, Jean Mulay; and son, Peoria County Sheriff Deputy Jim Mulay EOW, on May 19, 2003.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He attended Washburne Trade School for 4 years, learning to become a Machinist. He worked for Continental Can Company in Chicago and then was a Plant Manager for them in Peoria Heights. Joseph and his wife lived on their farm in Dunlap, where they had horses, and Joseph opened a machine shop after retirement. He made parts for companies in Illinois and Indiana. He also helped local business and farmers with repairs of equipment.
A private graveside service will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Kickapoo. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Dunlap Fire Department or St. Jude Catholic Church. Online condolences can be submitted at www.woolsey-wilton.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved