Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
(309) 244-8242
Joseph Janosky


1953 - 2019
Joseph Janosky Obituary
Joseph Janosky
BANNER — Joseph M. Janosky, 66, of Banner, passed away at 1:00 am Sunday, September 22, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.
He was born July 3, 1953 in Pekin to John Junior and Rose Mary Denight Janosky.
Surviving are his sons, Christopher Michael Janosky, Joshua Michael Janosky, Deon Michael Janosky and Todd Michael Janosky; his fiancée, Donna A. Beeney; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel Eugene Janosky and John Edward Janosky; one sister, Stacey (Terry) Kull.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He graduated from Delavan High School in 1972 and was self-employed in autobody repair.
He enjoyed custom and antique cars, writing, music, and playing the guitar.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be at 12 noon Saturday, October 12, 2019 at McDuck's, 220 Valley View in Banner, Illinois. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
