MORTON - Joseph J. Frank, 88, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
A native of Morton, IL, Joe was the son of the late Joseph and Louise Ingold Frank. He was a four sport letterman in high school and played baseball in college and the minor leagues. Joe graduated from Bradley University and worked as an Executive with Hagerty Steel. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having proudly served his country from 1955-1957.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Richmond Frank; and four sons, Beau Frank, Joe Frank (Ivonne), Tim Frank (Constanza) and Tad Frank (Chris Dahlquist); as well as eight grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
