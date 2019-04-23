Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Joseph K. West

Joseph K. West Obituary
Joseph K. West
PEORIA - Joseph K. West, 84, of Peoria passed away at 5 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. His wife and children were with him.
Joe was born on June 18, 1934, in Dwight, Illinois, to the late Francis J. and Grace E. (Meyer) West. He married Bernadette (Giehl) West on April 18, 1959, in Metamora IL. She survives.
He is also survived by three children, Susan West, Randall (Bobbie) West and Jennifer (Eric) Bertolet, all of Peoria, IL, five grandsons, Randall West, Adam West, Martin West, Matthew Bertolet and Elijah Bertolet, all of Peoria, IL; and one sister, Ann (Dan Rosenthal) West of Milford, New Jersey.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Terrance West; and 2 infant children.
Joe was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, IL. He was devoted to perpetual adoration for several years and served on multiple committees in the church.
Joe earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, in 1950, and remained a vivacious alumnus until his passing. He was an active part of the Peoria construction community, employed 41 years as a Civil Engineer with V Jobst and Sons, and then as a founding member of River City Construction Company, LLC, retiring in June of 1999. Joe was also very involved with TriCon, serving a term as president, and on multiple construction boards and committees.
Most treasured in his life were his faith, family and friends. Joe enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife, family and friends, playing tennis, participating in and attending his grandsons' athletic and extra-curricular activities, spending Sunday's at Wedgwood Swim and Tennis Club, and tending to his beautiful garden.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Father David Richardson will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a rosary at 2:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church, the Illinois CancerCare Foundation and the Peoria Penguin Project.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
