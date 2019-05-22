|
Joseph L. Campen
PEORIA - Joseph L. Campen, 35, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on May 28, 1983, in Peoria, the son of Ronald L. and Amy A. Bryant Campen.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Amy (Sean) Poston of Peoria Heights; one son, Peyton Lee Campen; grandmother, Donna Reis of Peoria; and four brothers, Steve Campen, Raymond Melton, Ronnie Campen and Chris Campen. Further surviving are one uncle, Richard Bryant; one aunt, Jodie Tucker; his girlfriend, Nicole Plain; and one step-son, Bryson Plain.
His father; one uncle, Ronald J. Bryant; and his paternal grandparents, Steve and Coleen Hobbs, preceded him in death.
Joe enjoyed roofing and spending time with his family and kids.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Hilltop AA, 215 N. Western Ave.
Donations can be made at the celebration of life.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019