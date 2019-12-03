|
Joseph M. Hersemann
BRIMFIELD - Dr. Joseph M. Hersemann, age 38, of Brimfield passed away on Sunday. December 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Katie; three children: Layla, Madison and Sam; his parents, Joel and Mary Kathryn; sisters, Angelica Hersemann and Alanna (Matt) Weishaupt; brother, Tyler (Cindy) Boyer; in-laws, Mark and Cheri Heinz; brother-in-law, Nick ( Hayley) Heinz; several nieces and nephews; and his lap dog, Mila.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Brimfield High School. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. No visitation will be held prior to mass. Fr. Joseph Dondanville and Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following funeral services.
Memorials in Joseph's memory may be made to the Benefit of the Hersemann Family, C/O F&M Bank.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019