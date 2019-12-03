Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brimfield High School
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hersemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Hersemann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Hersemann Obituary
Joseph M. Hersemann
BRIMFIELD - Dr. Joseph M. Hersemann, age 38, of Brimfield passed away on Sunday. December 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Katie; three children: Layla, Madison and Sam; his parents, Joel and Mary Kathryn; sisters, Angelica Hersemann and Alanna (Matt) Weishaupt; brother, Tyler (Cindy) Boyer; in-laws, Mark and Cheri Heinz; brother-in-law, Nick ( Hayley) Heinz; several nieces and nephews; and his lap dog, Mila.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Brimfield High School. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. No visitation will be held prior to mass. Fr. Joseph Dondanville and Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following funeral services.
Memorials in Joseph's memory may be made to the Benefit of the Hersemann Family, C/O F&M Bank.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -