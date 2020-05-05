|
|
Joseph (Joe) Mason Alwan Sr.
PEORIA - Joseph (Joe) Mason Alwan Sr., 84, of Peoria, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at 10:40 AM at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 12, 1935 in Itoo, Lebanon, to Mason and Nabeha Alwan. He married Aminee Awada on January 11, 1966 in Peoria, she survives.
Joe was an exemplary husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by the family he cherished; son Joseph Jr of Peoria, daughter Michelle Alwan of Dunlap, son Christopher (Kim) of Peoria, and son Patrick (MaryBeth) of Peoria; seven adoring grandchildren that called him "Jidu-grandfather" Mason Alwan, Caitlin Alwan, Matthew Alwan, Joey Alwan III, John Alwan, Abraham Alwan, Luke Alwan; two brothers Jim and William Alwan of Peoria; sister Laurice Alwan of Denver, CO.; and 3 stepgrandchildren: Kate, Maggie, and Grace Scooler.
Joe was the co-founder of Alwan Brothers Meat Company in Peoria in 1955. He was a dedicated, hardworking and honest man. He was a friend to everyone he met, affectionately known by many as a generous, gregarious and loving man. Joe made everyone feel at ease with his incredible sense of humor. His family was everything to him especially his grandkids. Joe's compassion and generosity allowed him to impact so many people and he will be greatly missed.
Joe was a faithful and devoted Catholic. He was a proud member of St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church in Peoria and St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, IL. There will be a private Funeral Mass Thursday May 7, 2020 with Chorbishop Faouzi Elia and Fr. Bechara Awada officiating. A Memorial Mass will be at a later date at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church. Burial will be at St Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials in Joe's honor may be made to Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 5 to May 7, 2020