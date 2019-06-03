Services Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria 2416 N. North Street Peoria , IL 61604 (309) 688-4441 Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Olson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph "Joe" Olson

PEORIA - Joseph A. "Joe" Olson, 60, of Bloomington, Ill., and Peoria passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Bloomington.

Joe was born on February, 20, 1959, in Escanaba, Mich., to Marcus "Mark" M. and Elaine (Stolpe) Olson. His mother preceded him in death.

Surviving are Joe's father, Mark; his son, Joseph A. "Joey" (Corinne) Olson Jr.; his beloved grandson, Preston J. Olson; and Joe's former wife, Cindy (Oldham) Olson, all of Peoria. Joe's surviving siblings include Michael P. (Laurie) Olson of Peoria, Susan I. (Jerry) Brady of Edwards, Jane A. (Mark) Golowski of Peoria and Patti L. (Bob) Keegan of Dunlap. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Joe's brother, Richard "Ric" M. (Debbie Dew) Olson of Peoria, died on Saturday, June 1, one day after Joe's death.

Joe was a 1977 graduate of Bergan High School, where he played football and baseball, and in the tradition of his family's bloodline, excelled at hockey. He went on to attend Michigan State University, and following college, he played for the Peoria Blades hockey team for four years.

For over 32 years, Joe played an integral role in the success of hockey in Central Illinois. In 1987, he began his career with the Peoria Park District as a volunteer youth hockey instructor and advanced to serve many roles, including as a board member and the district's Director of Hockey. His dedication to youth hockey instruction in Peoria earned him I Coaching Achievement Award for the 1993-94 season.

In 2006, Joe was recruited to start an amateur hockey program in Bloomington, which had not had an ice rink in 22 years. The results of his hard work since then at the Pepsi Ice Rink have led local media to refer to Joe as the "father of hockey" in Bloomington. In his position as Assistant Rink Manager and Director of Hockey, Joe helped to grow the number of youth hockey players in Bloomington from under 100 originally to more than 350 today. Thanks in large part to Joe's passion for the game, the rink also now has 16 adult teams, a travel hockey organization, a girls' hockey program and a sled hockey team for players with disabilities.

Joe was a member of the American Hockey Association of Illinois, USA Hockey, Peoria Youth Hockey Association and Bloomington Youth Hockey Association. In 2013, he was inducted into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Olson family has been deeply touched by the appreciation for Joe's work expressed by many hockey families in Bloomington and Peoria on social media: "Coach Joe did it all. He coached. He administered. He mentored." More than anything, their comments mention Joe's compassion for the kids, exemplified by his uncanny ability to know every kid, and remember each and every single one of their names, and those of their parents. That's a lot of names through the years.

The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses at BroMenn Medical Center for their compassionate and highly skilled care for Joe in the Emergency Room, and the Intensive Care and Hospice Units. Always selfless, Joe donated his tissues through the Gift of Hope to help make the lives of others better.

Joe's life will be celebrated, along with his brother Ric's life, beginning with a visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Monsignor Jason Gray, Father Paul Stark and Father Thomas Taylor will officiate the funeral mass on Friday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m., with additional visitation at 9:30 a.m., prior to mass at the church. Christian burial will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum and Cemetery in Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bloomington Youth Hockey or Peoria Youth Hockey. Memorials will benefit Learn to Play programs and scholarships.

