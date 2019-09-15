|
|
Joseph P. Couri
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Joseph P. Couri, 88, of Peoria Heights passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on August 26, 1931, in Itou, Lebanon, to Peter and Lamia (Trad) Couri. He married Julia Couri in 1969. She passed away on September 28, 2016.
Surviving are his children, Pedro Couri of Peoria, Lamia (William) Smith of Glasford, Michael (Freida) Couri of Placerville, CA, and Joseph (Alicia) Couri of Brimfield; grandchildren, Anthony Smith and Anastasia, Isabella, Vivienne and Josiah Couri; 2 sisters; and one brother.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, 2 brothers and one sister.
He was a member of St. Sharbel Catholic Church and the ITOO Society. Joseph retired from Caterpillar in 1992 and enjoyed gardening.
Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Sharbel Catholic Church, with Chorbishop Faouzi Elia and Fr. Bechara Awada officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Sharbel Catholic Chuch, with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the mass on Wednesday. Burial will follow services on Wednesday at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. A Mercy Dinner will be held following the burial in the Itoo Hall.
Arrangements are entrusted to Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
Memorials are suggested to his church.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019