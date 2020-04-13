|
Joseph P. Podabinski Jr.
MAGNOLIA - Joseph Paul Podabinski Jr., 69, of Magnolia, IL passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 4, 1951 in Spring Valley, IL to Joseph Paul and Phyllis Jean (Perschall) Podabinski, Sr. He married Rae Ann Harper on December 29, 1986 in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife Rae Ann of Magnolia; daughters Tyne Podabinski of Peoria and Kate (Jarrod) Holler of Lacon; sister Peggy Nance of Astoria; mother-in-law Emma Harper; and brother-in-law John Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Joseph was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the Ironworkers Local #112. Joe was very proud of his daughters and the home he built on the hill. He was an avid supporter of St. Jude and was a member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. Joe enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, wine-making, making maple syrup, gardening, and his Airedale terriers.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in his memory to St. Jude. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020