Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Joseph R. Dolan


1934 - 2019
Joseph R. Dolan Obituary
Joseph R. Dolan
PEORIA - Joseph R. Dolan, age 85, a lifelong Peorian, peacefully passed away in his sleep at 1 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria. His family and friends were at his bedside.
Born June 27, 1934, in Peoria, he was the son of Burtram J. and Bernadine (Barry) Dolan. Joseph was a graduate of Cathedral School and Spalding Institute and went on to attend Bradley University and served in the United States Army. On January 14, 1967, he married Janet Linder and had two children. Joe later married Delta Lowder on May 26, 1978. She survives in Peoria.
Joseph is also survived by his children, Kellie (Larry) Walker and Amy (Doug) Karpowicz; step-children, Vickie (Cliff) Clanin, Robert (Pam) Lowder, Todd Lowder and Dean (Michelle) Lowder; 7 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Elizabeth Dolan Marshall.
He was employed at the Peoria Journal Star and Bradley University. He was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Spalding Council #427.
In addition to spending time with family and friends, Joe loved golf and basketball. He played in several Men's City Championships.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Mark's Catholic Church. His funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at the church. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate. Additional visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mark's Catholic Church or St. Philomena's Catholic Church.
Friends may sign the online guest book and send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
