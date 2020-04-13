Home

Joseph Varda Obituary
Joseph Varda
MACKINAW – Joseph H. Varda, 77, of Mackinaw passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born on October 27, 1942, in Mishawaka, Ind., to Felix and Celeste (VanDriesche) Varda. He married JoAnn Clifford on May 26, 1973, in Valparaiso, Ind.
Surviving are his wife, JoAnn Varda of Mackinaw; three children, Scott (Leslie) Varda of Waco, Texas, Tony Varda of Waterloo, Iowa and Amy (Greg) Gall of Normal; three grandchildren, Kennedy Varda, Annika Varda and Hazel Gall; six siblings, Charlotte Stockbridge, Larry (Barbara) Varda, Lester (Doris) Varda, Jim (Shirley) Varda, Norma (Bob) Spychalski and Kathy (Tom) Forester.
He was preceded in death by four siblings, Roy Varda, Ernest Varda, Mary Weber and Joe Varda.
Joseph was an educator and coach.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton and a past Grand Knight and member of Knights of Columbus.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton or in Peoria.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
