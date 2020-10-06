Joseph Webb
DEER CREEK - Joseph S. "Joe" Webb, 68, of Deer Creek passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at his farm.
He was born on July 6, 1952, in Peoria, Ill., to the late Norman and Ruthanna (Rinker) Webb. He married Cynthia Smith in Bradford, Ill., on February 21, 1976.
Surviving are his wife, Cindi Webb of Deer Creek; three children, Simon (Gina) Webb of Metamora, Erin Webb of Nashville, Tenn., and Noah (Kaylie Davis) Webb of Deer Creek; five grandchildren, Sam, Grace, Landon, Ebin and Willow; two brothers, Jim (Cheryl) Webb of Deer Creek and David (Cynthia) Webb of Dillon, Ill.; and many friends he loved like family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman "Rick," and sister, Pamela.
Joe was a U.S. Army Air Borne Vietnam veteran. He was a laborer for 45 years for Laborers Local 165. He was proud to serve as road commissioner for Deer Creek Township from 1998 to 2002.
Joe loved living on the farm, where he grew up, and making improvements with many tools, some purchased and some homemade. He loved riding horses, his lap dogs Snoop and Chachi, playing music and entertaining, crossword puzzles, doodling and the ID channel.
He volunteered at Deer Creek Baptist Church, where he was a member. Joe never turned down a person in need and never met a stranger. He wishes you all a "ducky day!"
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Steve Graffis officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in Deer Creek, where full military rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
or Central Illinois Riding Therapy.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Joe's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
.