Josephine Lanxon
WASHINGTON - Josephine Giebelhausen Lanxon, 91, of Metamora, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence, with family by her side.
She was born on September 18, 1928, in Peoria, IL, to Jacob R. and Martha E. Rosinski Giebelhausen. She married William R. "Bud/Bill" Lanxon on June 10, 1949, in Peoria.
Survivors include her husband of Metamora; one son, Jim; and one daughter, Carol (Jeff) Vallosio of Washington. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Felix, Jill (Dan) Vogel and Jonathan (Ashley) Vallosio; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her parents, two sisters and two brothers preceded her in death.
She attended Woodruff High School (class of 1945), Wheaton College and Moody Bible Institute.
At Jo's personal request, no services will be held, but her wish is that you may recall pleasant memories. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be given to Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60610; or the Rio Grande Bible Institute, 4300 S. Business Highway 281, Edinburg, TX 78539.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements, and notes of condolences can be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
WASHINGTON - Josephine Giebelhausen Lanxon, 91, of Metamora, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence, with family by her side.
She was born on September 18, 1928, in Peoria, IL, to Jacob R. and Martha E. Rosinski Giebelhausen. She married William R. "Bud/Bill" Lanxon on June 10, 1949, in Peoria.
Survivors include her husband of Metamora; one son, Jim; and one daughter, Carol (Jeff) Vallosio of Washington. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Felix, Jill (Dan) Vogel and Jonathan (Ashley) Vallosio; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her parents, two sisters and two brothers preceded her in death.
She attended Woodruff High School (class of 1945), Wheaton College and Moody Bible Institute.
At Jo's personal request, no services will be held, but her wish is that you may recall pleasant memories. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be given to Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60610; or the Rio Grande Bible Institute, 4300 S. Business Highway 281, Edinburg, TX 78539.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements, and notes of condolences can be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.