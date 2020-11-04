Josephine Mary Wojda
MAPLETON – Josephine Mary Wojda, 76, of Normal, formerly of Mapleton, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. She was born on March 17, 1944 in Yonkers, NY, a daughter of Kazimir and Sophie (Grog) Mytych. She married Stanley Robert Wojda on October 2, 1965 in Yonkers, NY. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2010 in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents. Josephine is survived by her three sons, Robert (Kelly) Wojda of Libertyville, Steve (Jennie) Wojda of Dekalb, and James (Michelle) Wojda of Normal; two grandchildren, Daniel Joseph and Addison Josie Wojda; and one sister, Maryanne Bitel of Sunrise, FL.
Josephine began working after high school as a secretary in New York City. Once she and Stan started a family, she stayed at home to care for her sons and took in many foster children. In 1980, the family moved to Peoria where she worked as a claims adjustor for Illinois Mutual Insurance Company. She last worked as the Director of Religious Education for St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bartonville, retiring in 2017 after nearly two decades of service.
Josephine was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville, serving as a past member of the church choir. She was also a past Den Mother for the Cub Scouts in Glasford. Later, she was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Josephine's funeral mass and visitation will be private due to Covid-19 health concerns; however, the family invites friends to attend the funeral mass via Facebook livestream, please visit www.facebook.com/DavisonFulton/
on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Entombment will take place in Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the St. Anthony's Catholic Church to support the Religious Education Program.
