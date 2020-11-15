Josh D. Bair
PEKIN - Joshua D. Bair, 38, of Des Plaines, IL, formerly of Pekin, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Lamont.
Joshua was born on September 24, 1982, to Fred L. and Luanne F. Bomarito Bair Jr.
Joshua was preceded in death by his father; grandparents who raised him, Fred and Melvina Bair Sr.; grandmother, Mary Lou Bomarito; one sister, Stephanie McGinnis; two aunts, Diane Hasty and Shelly Montgomery; and one uncle, Steven Bair.
Joshua is survived by his mother, Luanne Bair of Decatur; grandparents, Frank and Gwen Bomarito of Mackinaw; two aunts, Cynthia Decker of Peoria and Cheryl (John) Schmidt of Pekin; uncle, Darrell (Linda) Bomarito of Mackinaw; many cousins; and his cat, Buddy Gato.
Josh graduated from Pekin Community High School. While he was there, he played the keyboard for the Notables. Josh continued his education at Bradley University, earning a degree in Computer Science. He then attended University of Illinois at Chicago and obtained his MBA.
Josh will be remembered for his intelligence and kindness and being a Blackhawks fan. Josh had a beautiful smile with dimples, that will be missed by many.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Glendale Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Pekin.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com
.