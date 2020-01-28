Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM
Eagles Club in Peoria
Joshua Paul Higdon


1974 - 2020
Joshua Paul Higdon Obituary
Joshua Paul Higdon
PEORIA - Joshua Paul Higdon, 45, of Peoria passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Heddington Oaks.
He was born on August 13, 1974, in Peoria, IL, to Ron and Kathy Higdon. He married Dawn Sander on April 23, 2016.
He is survived by his parents; his wife; his brother, Jason (Kim) Higdon; Angie (Dean Dykgraaf) McIntyre; his three children, Isaac Rensimer, Stephanie Higdon and Ethan Higdon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Josh donated his body to Medcure for scientific research. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Eagles Club in Peoria. Pastor Rick Brisbin will officiate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
