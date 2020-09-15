1/1
Joshua R. Schacht
1982 - 2020
Joshua R. Schacht
EAST PEORIA - Joshua R. Schacht, 38, of East Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home.
Joshua was born on January 9, 1982, in Lincoln to Robert and Jan Mittelsteadt Schacht Jr.
Joshua is survived by his father, Robert of Peoria; his mother, Jan of Sherman; his wife, Victoria of Morton; 2 daughters, Makinley and Payton of Morton; one sister, Sierra (Joe) Smithers of Sherman; and one brother, Robert (Lisa) Schacht III of Peoria.
Joshua owned and operated AJU Concrete Lifters of Morton.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Private burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses or for an education fund for his daughters. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
