Joshua Snyder
1979 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Joshua Robert Snyder, 41, of Washington, IL, formerly of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Joshua was born on February 20, 1979, in Peoria, the son of William "Bob" and Karen Jero Snyder.
He is survived by his parents of Germantown Hills; one brother, Jeremiah Snyder of West Peoria; and his grandmother, Joy Swenson of Washington. Also surviving are his former wife, Dawn Fox of Peoria; and his step-son, Gabriel Fox, who he loved with all his heart.
Joshua managed the IT Department at Bella Elevator in Peoria and Roanoke.
A memorial visitation will be at Bethany Community Church, 27265 Dutch Lane, Washington, on Friday, July 3, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. A private burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to an education fund at any Commerce Bank for Gabriel.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bethany Community Church
JUL
3
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bethany Community Church
