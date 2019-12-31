|
Josie DeWeese
PEORIA - Josie DeWeese, 36, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Josie was preceded in death by her brother, Bryan Denning.
She is survived by her son, Aram (AJ) Pierce; parents, Dewey and Paula DeWeese; sister, Jessica (Jon) Joynt; and nephews, Jackson, Emmett and Ayden Joynt.
Josie had a contagious smile that could light up a room. She never met someone who didn't want to be her friend. Although she was the lead bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings in West Des Moines, IA, her favorite job was being "mom." AJ was her whole heart and soul. She cherished her family and friends more than anything. Being social was her favorite pastime. She was a vault of secrets for many who confided in her infectious personality. She cared beyond belief and will be forever missed.
Memorial services will be held on January 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Grimes Community Center Banquet Hall in Grimes, IA, and on Saturday, January 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brimfield Legion Hall in Brimfield, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020