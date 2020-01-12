|
|
Joy Brewer
PEORIA - Joy Brewer, 83, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on January 23, 1936, at home in Erie, Pa., to Charles W. and Virginia I. Randolph. She graduated from Woodruff High School in 1954 and married Richard L. Brewer in 1955. They had 5 children together, and later divorced in 1981.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Lisa C. Ward.
She is survived by her 4 children, Doug Brewer of Kingston Mines, Cindy (Casey) Brewer of East Peoria, Greg (Mary) Brewer of Lawton, OK, and Gretchen (Jason) Steff of Bartonville; 18 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She worked at Comcast Cable as a customer service representative for 19 years, retiring in 2001. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching games with her best friend, Shirley.
She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Peoria, where she loved signing in the choir and made lifelong friendships that she cherished.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Peoria on February 1, 2020, at 3 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, The or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020