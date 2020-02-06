|
Joy Hohulin
MORTON – Joy Mae Hohulin, 78, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on March 6, 1941, in Pekin, Ill., to Walter H. and Hannah (Sauder) Plattner. She married Jim Hohulin on May 29, 1966, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Peoria, Ill. He survives.
Also surviving are her two daughters, Jill Martin (Ed Kennedy) and Jackie Hohulin, both of Morton; two grandchildren, Julia and Jason Martin of Morton; and her brother, Jay (Jill) Plattner of Bend, Ore.
Joy's legacy begins with her abiding faith in Jesus. She repented and was baptized on March 20, 1960. She was faithful with the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church.
Among other activities, she was a founding member of the adult choir since 1968. She participated in every performance of the choir.
Joy was a professional teacher. She received her bachelor's degree in Home Economics Education from Illinois State University, and her master's degree in Education from the University of Illinois. Joy's teaching career included Aurora, Limestone, and Richwoods high schools. She also taught tailoring for many years at Illinois Central College and Bradley University.
The most visual part of Joy's legacy is the care she gave to her children and grandchildren. For 46 years, she lovingly cared for her non-verbal, handicapped daughter, Jackie. Joy took Jackie everywhere. She always needed to explain that Jackie could not talk. Joy got to be known as "Jackie's Mom."
Due to Joy's many experiences in life, she has been on the cutting edge for the cause of the handicapped, the cause for abused women, and the cause for the disadvantaged. Examples of this advocacy was her membership in PARC (now EPIC), and also her parent membership on the committee for Public Law 94-142, which was the law passed in 1975 that guarantees a free and appropriate public education to each child with a disability.
Joy was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church in Goodfield, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020