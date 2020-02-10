|
|
Joyce Ann Hallam
MORTON - Joyce Ann Hallam, age 71, of Morton, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 7:01 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, with her two children by her side.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1948, in Peoria to Donald and Henrietta (Wittfoht) Knight. They preceded her in death, along with one sister, Nancy Bozarth; and one brother, Donald Knight Jr.
Survivors include one son, Thomas M. (Kellie) Hallam of Carlsbad, CA; one daughter, Karen M. (David) Gast of Morton; and three grandchildren, Sophia R. Gast of Morton, IL, and Jackson T. and Lauren J. Hallam of Carlsbad, CA.
Joyce was a homemaker and executive at IBM for 22 years with nation-wide responsibilities, retiring in 2009. Joyce was an independent, caring woman, who loved to laugh. She will be remembered for her terrific sense of humor, fierce love of her family, especially her grandchildren, and the pets and wild animals that filled her life. She loved walking the white sand beaches of Grand Cayman. Joyce described herself as "a sea anemone, flowing with the changing tides."
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. A memorial mass will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church, prior to the services. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the TAPS No Kill Shelter in Pekin, www.tapsshelter.org.
You may view Joyce's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020