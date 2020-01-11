|
|
Joyce Ann Perino
PEORIA - Joyce Ann (Burklund) Perino, 71, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away, surrounded by her loved ones, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. She celebrated her everlasting life with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019.
She was born on November 2, 1948, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of the late Shirley (Conner) and Dale Burklund. She was the second daughter of 4 children. On March 3, 1973, she married Frank A. Perino at St. Mark's Catholic Church.
Born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, Joyce grew up attending Von Steuben Grade School and Richwoods High School,?where she was active in choir and yearbook. Joyce had a very creative personality and did stage makeup for many seasons at Cornstock Theatre. After attending Northern Illinois University for a time, Joyce finished her Bachelor's at Bradley University in Secondary Education and French. She taught in several Peoria-area schools, including Richwoods High School, Central High School and Sterling Middle School to name a few. Later, Joyce joined the family business and worked for 32 years at Burklund Distributors, Inc.
For many years, Joyce worked on the Fall Bazaar at St. Vincent de Paul. In more recent years, Joyce was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, and in her final years, she attended St. Monica's Catholic Church. Joyce was also a member of a Spiritual Family as an Apostle of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Throughout her life, Joyce enjoyed gardening, traveling, retreats, Bible studies, going to coffee with friends, having adventures, and deepening her Catholic faith. The joy of Joyce's life was her family…she loved being a mom (Mumzie) and grandma (Grandma Kiki).
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Sr. Gianna Grace (Jennifer) Perino, SCTJM (Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary – Orlando, FL); son, Frank (Julie) Perino II of Germantown Hills, IL; grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael and Olivia Perino of Germantown Hills, IL; sister, Janet Singer of Glen Ellyn, IL; sister, Jayme (Rob) Hackett of Metamora, IL; and brother, Jon (Rita) Burklund of Peoria, IL.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Frank in 2015.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Our Lady of the Visitation Convent in Peoria, Illinois (former Rosmini House). Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria, IL, immediately following the Mass. Please join family and friends for a celebration of Joyce's life later that evening, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Avanti's in North Peoria.
Donations may be made to Peoria Notre Dame High School or the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary.
"I love you big as the sky!.....& MORE!"
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020