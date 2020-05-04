|
|
Joyce Cashman
PEORIA - Joyce Cashman passed from this life on May 1, 2020 at Galesburg Illinois Seminary Manor. She was born on December 14, 1940 at Methodist Hospital Peoria, Illinois, the first of five children. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille (Szerlong) and Dr. Lawrence Litterst. Joyce had four siblings to whom she played the big sister: Lawrence Litterst Jr., Ph.D. (Judy), Saint Cloud, Minnesota; Christie Wickert (Rod), Galena, Missouri; Connie Britton (Richard), Morton, Illinois; Robert Litterst (who preceded her in death) (Wendy), Richmond, Virginia.
She attended St. Mark Catholic Grade School, Peoria, Illinois, Academy of Our Lady, Peoria, Illinois, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, and Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. At Indiana University she earned a BS in Elementary Education and a Masters for Art Education for teachers.
She was married to Michael D. Cashman, MD on July 3, 1965 in Peoria, Illinois. They remained partners in marriage, parenthood, and life for 55 years until her passing. They had four children: Michael Lawrence Cashman (Laura), Crown Point, Indiana; D'Arcy Ann Cashman BSN RN, Peoria, Illinois; Daniel Craig Cashman (Michelle) Aurora, Illinois; Alec Charles Cashman MLA, Peoria, Illinois. Joyce had 6 grandchildren.
Joyce's parents were married in Peoria after her father, a physician, met Lucille, a graduate of Knox College and then a nursing student at Saint Francis Hospital. Lucille's family was from Galesburg, Illinois, and her father, Larry's family was in Peoria since the mid 1800's. Both Joyce and her brother Larry were born before their father went to the South Pacific in WWII as a front-line physician and surgeon.
During the war years Joyce lived with her mother and family in Galesburg. At that time her three maternal uncles served overseas in different roles, and each had an everlasting impact on her life.
Upon return to Peoria Dr. Litterst established a private family practice. The Litterst family settled in Peoria on the West bluff near Bradley University where her three younger siblings were born.
From Joyce's earliest years, children were the predominant interest in her life. Throughout her life the love of children was often interwoven with art. After receiving her master's degree from Indiana University, she taught elementary art to children in the Indianapolis school system. She enjoyed teaching art through the Peoria Park District, as well as teaching art to her children and grandchildren. Later in life Joyce was a student of Preston Jackson at the Contemporary Art Center on the Peoria Riverfront reviving her own passion for creating art. She supported and served with the Peoria Art Guild.
She always had a special interest in animals from an early age. Dogs and horses were always a big part of her life. As an adult with a home already full of dogs, cats, and rabbits, with horses at the barn she would rescue animals at the roadside, taking them to a veterinarian for treatment often to live as family pets later. She was a consistent contributor to animal welfare.
Once becoming immersed with American Saddle Bred Horses, she mastered the riding and driving of these majestic show horses. With an interest in horse breeding, and being recognized by experts for her knowledge and hard work, she bred horses in Kentucky, Kansas, and Illinois that won national championships. She was president of the Illinois Horse and Pony Breeders Association for many years, but true to Joyce's nature she was always willing to take up a pitchfork to clean stalls and provide any care needed for her horses.
She had a passion for the needs of other people, and consistently participated in community activities and supporting others. Education, healthcare programs, the arts and support of children and families in need were always included in her philanthropy. Joyce served on the long range planning committee for the Peoria Symphony Orchestra for several years. She and her husband, Mike, were members of the Friends of Art at Bradley University supporting visiting faculty artists. She was an advocate for random acts of kindness, teaching that even small acts can make a dark day brighter. She would go shopping and fill her truck with goods, then anonymously deliver them to local food pantries and shelters.
Joyce and Mike were active supporters of the transition of Methodist Hospital to The Methodist Medical Center. Together they supported Nursing education programs at Methodist and OSF Saint Frances Medical Center. They supported and shared the mission of Saint Jude Hospital and the Peoria Affiliate for childhood cancer care.
In her daily life and activities she made lifelong friends. Even in her fight with Alzheimer's she was courageous and accepting. She called the people she lived with as a fellow patient, her friends. Other patients would seek and find comfort in her caring responses. Even with the burdens of caring for such patients, her caregivers were companionate, even loving to Joyce.
Even with a life full of activities being a wife, mother, and grandmother were always her most treasured roles. Joyce served as President of the PTA at the elementary school her children all attended. She was Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader. Her favorite words were "Mom" and "Nana" and later she would only respond to "Joyce Ann" as her mother used to call her.
The Cashman family would like to thank our community for all the daily caring and giving that makes our town a better place. We thank the staff of Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center for their love and care these last years. We thank the physicians, nurses and staff of OSF Saint Frances Medical Center for their care during Joyce's hospitalizations. We thank the staff of Seminary Manor and Cottage Hospital in Galesburg for their dedicated, loving care of Joyce and her family, especially with the stress of providing care when we could not visit in order to protect the patients and staff.
Memorials in Joyce's memory may be made to or of the Donor's Choice.
A Private Graveside service will be held on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery. Father David Richardson will officiate.
Cremation Rites have been accorded.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020