Joyce D. Haller
PEKIN - Joyce D. Haller, 85, of Pekin, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Pekin Manor.
Joyce was born on July 20, 1935, in Pekin to Ray and Opal Harrison Williams. She married Robert E. Haller on September 16, 1956, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2000. Also preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Charles.
Joyce is survived by three sons, Timm (Janet) Haller of Troy, Tomm (Susan) Haller of Midland, TX, and Todd (Rhonda) Haller of East Peoria; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol (Gerald) Ripper of Colorado Springs; and one brother, Richard (Cindy) Williams of Manito.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin, Pekin Women's Club and Clover Leaf Chapter #1002 OES, East Peoria. Joyce and her husband, Bob, owned and operated Schmidt-Haller Funeral Parlors from 1965-1997.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Pekin. Pastor Lauren Padgett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. With the COVID recommendations, it is requested that social distancing and the wearing of masks be followed. Burial will be at FonDuLac Township Cemetery in East Peoria.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Neighborhood House, 1020 S. Matthew St., Peoria, IL 61605.
