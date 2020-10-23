Joyce DeBruyn
PEORIA - Joyce DeBruyn, age 87, died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Christian Buehler Home in Peoria.
Joyce was born on November 3, 1932 in Peoria, to John and Marcella Henry. She married Joseph DeBruyn on October 9, 1954 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 11, 2019.
She is survived by four children, Julie (Troy) Schreiner of Bismarck, ND, Linda (James) Harris of Edwards, IL, Stephen (Jayne) DeBruyn of Oak Park, IL and John (Pam) DeBruyn of Peoria, seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one sister, Carol Gabriel of Aurora, CO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce graduated from Dunlap High School and St. Ambrose Division of Nursing in Davenport, IA, where she received her R.N. in 1954. For many years she practiced her profession at Methodist and Proctor Hospitals in Peoria. Through the years she volunteered for many organizations in the Peoria and Diamondhead, MS areas, where Joyce and Joe spent their winters.
Joyce and Joe traveled extensively and were blessed with many friends. They especially enjoyed time with family in Door County, WI.
They enjoyed golf as players and spectators, traveling to many golf clubs around the country. They were 60 year lifetime members of Mt. Hawley Country Club and Joyce was on the Ladies Golf League, where she proudly recorded 3 hole-in-ones.
A private funeral service will be held at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or First Federated Church of Peoria.
