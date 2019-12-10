|
|
Joyce DeWitt
WASHINGTON - Joyce M. DeWitt, 78, of Washington passed away at 10:25 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
Joyce was born on October 6, 1941, in Cabool, MO, to Melvin Harry and Eva Marie Holmes Johnson. She married Frankie "Frank" DeWitt Sr. in Memphis, TN, on March 28, 1959.
Surviving are four children, Frankie (Bonnie) DeWitt Jr., of Springfield, MO, Kim DeWitt of Seymour, MO, Sheri (Richard) Horton of Seymour, MO, and Kristi (Chris) Drinnin of Ames, IA; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank on Nov. 22, 2019, along with her parents; 2 brothers, Melvin "Junior" Johnson and James Johnson; sister, Janet Burress; grandson, Robbie Lee DeWitt; and daughter-in-law, Pat Dewitt.
Joyce was a wonderful homemaker and former Avon representative. She and her husband were members of the Jayco Jaytrackers Camping Club of Illinois. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 13, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association.
Joyce's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019